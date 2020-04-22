Breaking news: Stocks climb after two drops; oil prices crawl off the floor: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after two days of losses, and the price of oil burst higher a day after a historic plunge. U.S. crude jumped after President Donald Trump threatened the destruction of any Iranian gunboats that harass U.S. Navy ships, raising the possibility of a disruption to oil supplies.

Energy companies, which are still in deep trouble with the price of oil this low, posted some of the bigger gains. In another encouraging sign of waning pessimism in the market, Treasury yields rose. The S&P 500 index rose 2.3%. It’s still down for the week.