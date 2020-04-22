GRAND SALINE — A home invasion in Van Zandt County, turned fatal Tuesday morning after the homeowner shot the man. Grand Saline Police are investigating the fatality that took place on W. Frank Street, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a man entered the residence and the homeowner shot him. EMS crews were unable to resuscitate them.

The man has been identified as Nathan Shields, he was 35. The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Grand Saline Police Department at (903)962-3145.