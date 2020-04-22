Today is Wednesday April 22, 2020
Beaumont mayor explains nail salon visit amid coronavirus

Posted/updated on: April 22, 2020 at 4:30 pm
BEAUMONT (AP) – Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames says she did not violate the city’s stay-at-home order when she visited a closed nail shop. After a picture that circulated social media sparked criticism of the mayor showing her nails soaking in a bowl, Mayor Ames explained she wasn’t getting a manicure but was soaking her fingertips in acetone to remove the artificial nails. According to Beaumont Enterprise, Ames said the salon owner would mix up some solution for pickup. The photograph was taken while Ames was soaking her nails to learn how to take them off. The mayor provided contact information for the salon owner, who backed up her story.

