glegorly/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE

(WASHINGTON) — More than four million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, according to the Department of Labor.

This adds to the some 22 million people who have already lost their jobs and filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 crisis hit the U.S.

The pandemic has forced nonessential businesses across the country to shutter, hitting the restaurant and retail industries especially hard.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11% for the week ending in April 11, the DOL said Thursday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.