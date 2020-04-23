ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO (NEW YORK) -- At least 26 reported tornadoes have now been reported in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi with at least six people killed by the severe weather since Wednesday. Some of the worst damage from tornadoes was reported from southern Oklahoma into eastern Texas and through central Louisiana. On Thursday, a new tornado watch has been issued until 2 p.m. for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida where strong tornadoes are possible Thursday morning and into the early afternoon. The rest of the afternoon and evening hours, tornadoes are possible from Atlanta to Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, into Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to tornadoes, damaging straight line winds near 70 mph are possible with golf ball sized hail and flash flooding. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Deadly tornado outbreak ongoing in the South

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2020 at 7:43 am

