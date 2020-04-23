HENDERSON — Free mobile testing for the coronavirus will be available only on Saturday, April 25 in Rusk County, according to their Office of Emergency Management. According to our news partner KETK, the testing will take place at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Henderson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced registration will be required as there may be a limited number of tests. The test will only be available to those who show symptoms of an active infection. The testing is provided in cooperation with the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the Texas Department of Emergency Management. To register call: 512-883-2400 or visit www.https://txcovidtest.org/