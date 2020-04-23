Walt Disney Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Somedays, it feels tough to find a reason to smile during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Jeff Goldblum is here to share all the things that bring him joy — no matter how small or inconsequential.

The Thor: Ragnarok star dished about all the things that make his day on Wednesday…as well as his budding career in jazz music.

“I’m here today to tell you about all the things that make me happy,” Shares Goldblum. “Happiness. There are so many kinds of happiness!”

So, what’s the first thing that popped into the 67-year-old’s mind? “Hot cocoa!” He chirps while acting out the type of joy hot cocoa brings, letting out a series of contented ahhs as he mimes drinking a cup of his favorite wintry treat.

“Booping kittens on the nose,” is next on his list as he shows off the exact noise he makes when he delicately taps a kitty on the snout. Adorably, just pretending that he’s booping some kitten noses elicits a bright smile across his face.

Of course, since he posted his happiness list on Earth Day, of all days, the planet is obviously number three. Marvels Goldblum, “Earth is my favorite planet in the entire universe…and you know how big the universe is?”

The scene then hilariously cuts to Jeff’s smiling face superimposed over the sun as it rises over the globe.

Surprisingly, his next item of joy is “The swan,” as he gushes over how graceful and majestic the birds are, “What a natural sculpture, isn’t it? That’s why they make an ice swan, don’t they?”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum star then switches gears to discuss his music career, pointing fans over to his Spotify to check out his new song, which is appropriately titled “Make Someone Happy.”

