WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Thursday a $3.8 million grant has been awarded to the City of Longview. The relief is part of the CARES Act, signed by President Trump on March 27th. The money is designated for operating costs, paratransit, preventive maintenance, equipment, and program support in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.