PALESTINE — Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson took action toward coronavirus spread prevention Wednesday. The number of shoppers is now limited to ten adult family members at large retail stores. The executive order states it will remain in place until it is either rescinded, superseded or amended. The order does not apply to single parents without childcare, adults who need a caregiver or other special circumstances.

To view the order, click the link. http://www.co.anderson.tx.us/upload/page/3156/docs/Order%20To%20Shop%201%20Person%20At%20A%20Time%20AMENDMENT%204-22-20.pdf.