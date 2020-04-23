Breaking News: Mixed day on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Wall Street wrapped another turbulent day for stocks Thursday with indexes ending more or less where they started after an early rally got washed away. The S&P 500 ended with a tiny loss after giving up an early gain of 1.6%. The Dow was up 39 points, with the Nasdaq falling a fraction.

Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the selling, which accelerated following news reports with discouraging data about a clinical trial for a potential treatment of COVID-19. Energy stocks held on to their gains following another jump in the price of crude, which crashed earlier this week.