ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Ricky Gervais, the guy famous for hosting the Golden Globes and flaming celebrities’ self-importance at the event, isn’t digging quarantined stars right about now.

He tells The New York Times, “[E]very day, I see some millionaire celebrity going, ‘I’m sad that I’m not on telly tonight.’ Or, ‘I had a swim in the pool that made me feel a little bit better.'”

According to the paper, “At this point, he mocks Gal Gadot’s Instagram video of herself singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in self-isolation with a few of her celebrity friends — including Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman and Kristen Wiig — that some critics called tone-deaf.”

“Imagine there’s no heaven,” atheist Gervais reportedly sings sarcastically.

So how is the Emmy winning Office creator holding up in the age of COVID-19? “Apart from the gigs that were postponed, my life hasn’t changed much,” he says.

“I didn’t go out a lot, and there’s always enough booze in the house for a nuclear winter. You won’t hear me complain.”

