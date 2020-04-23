TYLER — There is an increase of scams making their way through East Texas. On Thursday, the BBB’s Mechele Mills told KTBB, “The main thing I would tell people is never make a decision based on emotion.” Small business owners are many times inundated with information all at once and trying to make difficult decisions during the coronavirus crisis.

The President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas said, “You are going to want to go straight to the source, for instance your financial institution, your C.P.A., and you can also go to sba.gov.” Mills continued, “You should always make sure and initiate any action.”