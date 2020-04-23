Attorney arrested over social media threats against Kentucky governor

Posted/updated on: April 23, 2020 at 4:48 pm

BY: CHRISTINA CARREGA



A Louisville, Kentucky, attorney has been arrested for allegedly writing social media posts deemed threats against Gov. Andy Beshear's life, police said.



James Gregory Troutman, 53, was charged by state police with one count of third-degree terroristic threatening on Tuesday for posts made April 16 and April 20 in which he alluded to the idea of Beshear getting shot.



"Maybe some should ask Beshear in a press conference about his thoughts on William Goebel. For those of you who don't know the history....its a good read...." Troutman allegedly wrote on Facebook on April 16, according to the police report. Goebel, the state's 34th governor, was assassinated in 1900.



When Kentucky State Police questioned Troutman, he allegedly admitted to writing the message and discussed Goebel's killing with them, according to the police report. Four days later, state police again were alerted to comments possibly made on Facebook by Troutman.



"There's a rally tomorrow in Frankfurt and Lansing," Troutman allegedly wrote.



"Will the Governor be there shooting plates?" asked an unidentified person.



"With any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed," Troutman allegedly responded.



Troutman's comments were determined to be "threatening to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury to the Kentucky Governor," according to the police report.



Beshear's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.



Troutman was released on bail and is expected back in court on April 30, according to online court records. His attorney's information was not available.



This isn't Troutman's first brush with the law.



His law license was suspended in 2007 after he pleaded guilty for shooting a crossbow into his neighbor's garage door, according to court documents. During his suspension, he was disciplined again for illegally practicing law in 2008.



Troutman was reinstated by the Kentucky State Bar Association in April 2012, court records show.



