TYLER — Four additional Smith County Jail inmates were tested Wednesday after having exhibited some signs of the COVID-19 virus, and two tested positive, according to Sheriff Larry Smith. He says this brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates to four in the county’s jail system. Smith reports all four will be housed at a Gregg County facility in keeping with a plan developed earlier. A Smith County detention officer tested positive at the North Jail Facility a few weeks ago and had been in direct contact with these inmates, according to Sheriff Smith. The sheriff says the detention officer contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field. Smith adds that all four inmates were housed in the same tanks in the North Jail and so far the virus has been contained within that portion of the facility.