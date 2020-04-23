TYLER — Texas state parks were closed for nearly six weeks prior to opening this week. Tom Harvey, the Communications Division Acting Director for Texas Parks and Wildlife told KTBB in an email, “Some of the guidelines in place to combat the coronavirus include reserving a day pass before arriving.” Other actions that have been implemented include wearing face coverings at all times, maintaining a six-foot social distance from people not in your group and you cannot gather with more than five people including family groups.”

State Park Grocery is located directly across the street from the entrance to the grounds. Managing owner Jenifer Wyatt told KTBB she eagerly welcomed the restart, “The closure has definitely hurt us. Normally Spring Break to Labor day is our busiest time of the year.” Currently state parks are open for day passes only. Wyatt enthusiastically looks forward to the park being completely up and running, “Normally we have people from the park buying 20 to 50 pieces of fire wood. They are buying their drinks and ice, live worms to go fishing, beer, wine, food…” East Texas weekend weather is expected to be nice.