Posted/updated on: April 24, 2020 at 6:17 am

(NEW YORK) -- The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.



But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.



LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick -- and that went to form. While Burrow eventually transferred, the top 3 picks in the draft all played at Ohio State.



Four Alabama players, including two wide receivers, were taken in the top 15.



The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's coronavirus task force.



The NFL also held a "Draftathon" at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus.



Here are all the first-round selections:



1. Cincinnati Bengals -- QB Joe Burrow, LSU



2. Washington Redskins -- DE Chase Young, Ohio State



3. Detroit Lions -- DB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State



4. New York Giants -- OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia



5. Miami Dolphins -- QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama



6. Los Angeles Chargers -- QB Justin Herbert, Oregon



7. Carolina Panthers -- DT Derrick Brown, Auburn



8. Arizona Cardinals -- LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson



9. Jacksonville Jaguars -- DB C.J. Henderson, Florida



10. Cleveland Browns -- OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama



11. New York Jets -- OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville



12. Las Vegas Raiders -- WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama



13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from 49ers) -- OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa



14. San Francisco 49ers (from Bucs) -- DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina



15. Denver Broncos -- WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama



16. Atlanta Falcons -- CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson



17. Dallas Cowboys -- WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma



18. Miami Dolphins -- OT Austin Jackson, USC



19. Las Vegas Raiders -- CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State



20. Jacksonville Jaguars -- LB K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU



21. Philadelphia Eagles -- WR Jalen Reager, TCU



22. Minnesota Vikings -- WR Justin Jefferson, LSU



23. Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots) -- LB, Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma



24. New Orleans Saints -- C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan



25. San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings) -- WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State



26. Green Bay Packers (from Dolphins) -- QB Jordan Love, Utah State



27. Seattle Seahawks -- LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech



28. Baltimore Ravens -- LB Patrick Queen, LSU



29. Tennessee Titans -- OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia



30. Miami Dolphins (from Packers) -- CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn



31. San Francisco 49ers -- CB Jeff Gladney, TCU



32. Kansas City Chiefs -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU



