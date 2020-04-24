Virtual NFL draft kicks off with Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow
Posted/updated on:
April 24, 2020 at
6:17 am
33ft/iStockBy ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.
But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick -- and that went to form. While Burrow eventually transferred, the top 3 picks in the draft all played at Ohio State.
Four Alabama players, including two wide receivers, were taken in the top 15.
The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's coronavirus task force.
The NFL also held a "Draftathon" at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus. Here are all the first-round selections:
1. Cincinnati Bengals -- QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington Redskins -- DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions -- DB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. New York Giants -- OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins -- QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers -- QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
Virtual NFL draft kicks off with Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow
Posted/updated on:
April 24, 2020 at
6:17 am
33ft/iStockBy ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- The NFL draft was supposed to be held in Las Vegas this year. Instead, it emanated from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.
But the selection process, even if it was remote, carried along as scheduled.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who was an overwhelming choice for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, was the expected top pick -- and that went to form. While Burrow eventually transferred, the top 3 picks in the draft all played at Ohio State.
Four Alabama players, including two wide receivers, were taken in the top 15.
The league began the draft with a thanks to health care workers, a moment of silence and advice to continue social distancing from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the president's coronavirus task force.
The NFL also held a "Draftathon" at nfl.com/relief to raise money to fight the novel coronavirus. Here are all the first-round selections:
1. Cincinnati Bengals -- QB Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Washington Redskins -- DE Chase Young, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions -- DB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
4. New York Giants -- OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins -- QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers -- QB Justin Herbert, Oregon