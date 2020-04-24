Today is Friday April 24, 2020
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing family member

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2020 at 7:20 am
NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County deputies are conducting a manhunt for a 14-year-old boy after he allegedly shot and killed a family member late Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office says the boy fled from the scene near County Road 715 and State Highway 7. The events leading up to the shooting are unclear. The suspect’s name is not being released because of his age, but he is possibly wearing shorts and a red shirt. It’s not known if he is still armed, but officials are advising everyone in the area to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

