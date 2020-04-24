TYLER — Tobacco Junction teamed up with local businesses to provide free meals to first responders in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Hollytree Country Club, Dakota’s, and Rick’s on the Square gave free meals to first responders showed their appreciation to those who put themselves at risk to keep us safe. “They’re on the front lines. They’re exposed to risks that are greater than most of us are exposed to. So we, and myself especially, appreciate that they have placed themselves in that ‘line of fire’ so to speak. Bringing some awareness to their restaurants and make sure when this is over people will think of them and remember to come back. Also doing something beneficial for first responders,” said Tony Cooper, President of Tobacco Junction. Each restaurant practiced curbside service where first responders ordered their meal and it was brought out to them within five to 10 minutes. Cooper hopes to partner with Marshall restaurants to provide the same service next week in Marshall.