Soccer star Hope Solo welcomes twins: See the first photos

Posted/updated on: April 24, 2020 at 10:16 am

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImageBy GMA TEAM, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Hope Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens recently welcomed twins.

The former soccer star announced she gave birth on March 4 in her first post featuring her babies on Thursday.

Check out the first photos of her twins, Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens

Solo also shared her appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic in a video.



"What have we been doing during quarantine? Well as you can see, we've been incredibly busy," she said in a clip featuring her newborns. "Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens, both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4."



"It has been incredibly stressful times for us," she continued. "We've been out in public more than we wanted to be, but we would like to thank all the incredible nurses and the doctors who helped take care of our babies during our time in NICU."



Solo's good news comes after she opened up to Elle magazine last year about nearly losing her life after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.



She told the magazine that after she miscarried, she found out that she had been pregnant with twins and one had been ectopic.



An ectopic pregnancy is when the fertilized egg "implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus [and] the fertilized egg can't survive. The growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding, if left untreated," according to the Mayo Clinic.



Solo told Elle that she was "hours from dying."



"They ended up having to remove my fallopian tubes," she said. She also told Elle she began in vitro fertilization after her miscarriage.



