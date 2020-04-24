Photo by Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images(LONDON) — Chances are, Prince William’s life is pretty different than yours, so why shouldn’t his life in quarantine be as well?

For one thing, he’s not watching Netflix’s Tiger King.

“I tend to avoid shows about royalty,” he joked to comedian Stephen Fry, as part of a skit that opened BBC One’s charity special, The Big Night In.

Comic Relief and Children in Need co-sponsored the event, which brought together entertainers to raise money for and honor those fighting COVID-19.

William and Fry chatted via Zoom about what they’ve been doing, with William admitting homeschooling has been “a nightmare,” and asking Fry for help tutoring William and Duchess Catherine’s school-aged children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in all manner of subjects, including History.

“I’m not too bad on Kings and Queens, but then I’m guessing that would your strong point,” Fry offered.

William jokes, “You’d think so, woudn’t you?”

Fry then warns the Prince they both need to go, without explaining why, and William responds, “Let me just see if I can find my socks and my shoes…And my trousers.”

Fry emerges to his front doorstep and begins clapping. The front door opens to another stately residence, and William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis emerge, to clap for health workers, a gesture the special showed was happening all throughout the U.K. at the same time.

