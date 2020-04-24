TYLER — The Brookshire Grocery Company is giving a second bonus to the nearly 14,000 retail employees company wide. Rosemary Jones told KTBB on Friday, “The bonus equals up to a half-week’s pay in recognition of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Jones continued, “We are fortunate. People still have to eat, so, we have not had to lay-off people during this crisis. In fact, we have added nearly 3,000 new partners.”

Jones said the reward is intended to help keep morale high under very difficult demands, like keeping toilet paper stocked, “I tell you what, we cannot keep it. It flies off the shelf the minute we put it on there. It is still a hard to come by item. We are getting truckloads in every day, but the minute we put it out on the shelf, you know, within an hour, it is gone. It is one of those items that we have kept our limit on because we want everyone to be able to get some.”