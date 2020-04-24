Breaking News:Wall Street ends a bumpy week with a gain, led by technology: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed out a tumultuous week with broad gains, led by familar names in technology including Apple. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Friday, but still ended the week lower, breaking a two-week winning streak. Stocks meandered between gains and losses for much of the morning, then rose steadily in the afternoon.

The calm trading offered a soothing coda to what’s been a wild week. From Monday’s astonishing plummet for oil to Thursday’s sudden disappearance of a morning stock rally, markets pinballed as the mood swung from fear to hope and back again amid the coronavirus pandemic.