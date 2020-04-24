TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank announced on Friday, in addition to their weekly emergency food box distributions in Tyler, they will be holding one in Longview next Thursday. The distribution is open to anyone and there’s no requirements on age, income or where you live. The food banks said in a press release, they will have the support of the Texas Army National Guardsmen. The give-a-way will take place at the Longview Convention Complex from 10 a.m. to noon. Each box will provide items for 16 meals.