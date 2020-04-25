NFL draft season under way with players safely quarantined at home
artisteer/iStockBy the GMA TEAM, ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has essentially shut professional sports down and is keeping everyone indoors, but night two of the first-ever virtual NFL draft kicked-off Friday and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the homes of their favorite NFL coaches, owners and players. Watch the full report from ABC News:
