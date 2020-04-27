AUSTIN (AP) — The number of deaths in Texas due to COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, has risen by 25. The Texas health department on Sunday reported at least 648 deaths, up from 623 on Saturday. The department reported more than 24,000 coronavirus cases in the state and more than 1,500 hospitalized. The number of infections is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department reported more than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus. The vast majority of those infected recover.