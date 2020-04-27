Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president in a video message calling him the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity,” and praising Biden for his past work in politics.

Pelosi touted Biden’s past work in the Obama administration and pointed out his work on issues that will likely mirror challenges the country will face moving forward, like his leadership on the “implementation and the accountability” of the 2009 Recovery Act in the 3-minute video message released early Monday morning by the Biden campaign.

Pelosi also referenced the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saying that the former vice president “has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.”

The speaker of the House went on to praise Biden for his work on veterans issues and combating gun violence and someone who will be “a President with the values, experience and the strategic thinking to bring our nation together and build a better, fairer world for our children.”

Pelosi also made a plea for “enthusiasm” from Democrats in November to deliver Democratic majorities and “bold progress,” calling on the party to get behind Biden.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.