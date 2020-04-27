SMITH COUNTY — A child reported missing in Smith County April 17, 2020 has been located. Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department located Joshua Frazier, 14, at an RV Park in Nacogdoches. Joshua was in the company of his father, Mitchell Frazier. Joshua was taken into protective custody with full cooperation from the father. A short time later, Joshua Frazier was transported back to Smith County by CPS. Smith County Sheriff Deputies were originally contacted by a CPS caseworker with a Writ of Attachment to take possession of the child from his father. The two were gone from the Tyler home by the time deputies arrived.