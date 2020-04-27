Today is Monday April 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith County teen reported missing found safe

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2020 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY — A child reported missing in Smith County April 17, 2020 has been located. Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department located Joshua Frazier, 14, at an RV Park in Nacogdoches. Joshua was in the company of his father, Mitchell Frazier. Joshua was taken into protective custody with full cooperation from the father. A short time later, Joshua Frazier was transported back to Smith County by CPS. Smith County Sheriff Deputies were originally contacted by a CPS caseworker with a Writ of Attachment to take possession of the child from his father. The two were gone from the Tyler home by the time deputies arrived.

Smith County teen reported missing found safe

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2020 at 9:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SMITH COUNTY — A child reported missing in Smith County April 17, 2020 has been located. Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department located Joshua Frazier, 14, at an RV Park in Nacogdoches. Joshua was in the company of his father, Mitchell Frazier. Joshua was taken into protective custody with full cooperation from the father. A short time later, Joshua Frazier was transported back to Smith County by CPS. Smith County Sheriff Deputies were originally contacted by a CPS caseworker with a Writ of Attachment to take possession of the child from his father. The two were gone from the Tyler home by the time deputies arrived.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement