TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday that two girls that left a group home in Lindale, on April 26, were discovered. On Sunday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office located both Lynette Webb, 14, and Kirstin Millerd, 16, at an address inside the county. The two had been missing for seven days. Deputies took both girls into protective custody before CPS case workers arrived to transport them back to Smith County. Authorities say both Millerd and Webb were unharmed and in good physical condition.