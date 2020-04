KILGORE — A shooting Sunday night has left one dead in Kilgore. According to our news partner KETK, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on W. North Street at 11:32 p.m. Upon arrival officers discovered 35-year-old Gregory Dwayne Williams, dead in the street from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say, at least one suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is asking that anyone with information about the murder to come forward.