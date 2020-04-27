TYLER — Nonprofit groups are anticipating many generous donations on East Texas Giving Day Tuesday. Holly McFarlin told KTBB, “Tuesday’s fund-raising campaign is an 18-hour giving event that happens online to raise funds during this very critical and difficult time for non-profits.” The Director of Public Relations continued, “There are a 194 non-profits participating across our 32 county service area.”

McFarlin said why she believes the initiative is so successful, “It’s accessible for anyone to participate in because it’s an online platform, but the minimum contribution to any of the non-profits is $10, and of course there is no max, so you can be as generous as you would like. We thought this was a great way for the public to show their support for the great work that our community non-profits are doing.” East Texas Giving Day was started in 2016. You can get more information by clicking the link. http://www.easttexasgivingday.org.