TYLER — A Tyler man has confessed to posing as a 17-year-old on social media so he could have sex with a 13-year-old girl. According to our news partner KETK, 22 year old Luis Ortiz began messaging the victim in December and made multiple sexual advances, including sending graphic videos of himself. Ortiz told the victim he was 17 and worried he could go to jail because of their encounter.

The victim told police she met Ortiz around 2 a.m. on March 11 in his truck near her home. Ortiz then convinced her to have sex with him. Phone messages were discovered two days later by the victim’s parents who went to police. Ortiz is in the Smith County Jail on a $450,000 bond and faces life in prison.