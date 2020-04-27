TYLER — Historically, the end of April is the time when East Texas law enforcement partners with the DEA to hold it’s annual Takeback Day where residents bring in their unused prescription drugs to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. This year’s event has been postponed and the DEA is encouraging residents to secure their medications until they can be properly disposed of.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts restrictions, the DEA will reschedule Take Back Day. More information on the Secure Your Meds campaign and Take Back Day is available at http://www.DEATakeBack.com.