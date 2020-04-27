AUSTIN — Gov. Abbott announced on Monday that he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday night and also announced his next round of re-openings for the Texas economy. That word came in a press conference heard on KTBB via our news partner KETK. Abbott announced that the following would be allowed to re-open on Friday, May 1, but only filled to 25 percent capacity: retail store, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, museums (hands-on exhibits must remain closed), and all licensed healthcare professionals. Small counties that have five or fewer cases are allowed to open up to 50% capacity for those businesses unless there is a flare-up.

The governor said that it is up to the owners and operators of the facilities on whether or not they want to open or if they choose to wait longer. Gyms, bars, nail salons, and barbershops were not included in the order allowing for limited re-opening. Gov. Abbott said these would be included in future phases.Outdoor sports are allowed if the group is smaller than five and if it is played at a safe distance (i.e. golf, tennis). The openings will focus on allowing others to return to work while also stressing social distancing. Abbott emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable populations and said that his decision was based on advice from health experts and doctors. If there is not a flare-up of new cases over the next two weeks, Abbott will announce new openings on May 18. The coronavirus has forced many people out of work with more than 1.5 million residents filing for aid. Click the link for more details.https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas