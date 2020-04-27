SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police say a San Antonio woman fatally shot her two children and her mother before shooting herself inside their North Side apartment complex. The San Antonio Police Department says on Monday morning the father of the children called the police when he peered in through a crack in the blinds and saw the bodies in two different bedrooms. The San Antonio Express-News reported the woman had just lost custody of the children. The chief of police noted past instances of parents resorting to murder-suicide after losing custody of their children – dismissing any link between the shooting and stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic.