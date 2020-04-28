TYLER — Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas stay-at-home order would expire on April 30th and some businesses could begin reopening, in phases, the next day. However, salons, barber shops, gyms, and bars will remain closed. Caycie Lopez, owner of Headquarters Salon in Tyler told KTBB with a laugh on Tuesday, “The initial reaction was disappointment. I put my head in a pillow and said why?”

Lopez tone became somber as she continued, “I was really hoping for May 1st or Monday the 4th at the latest, and was planning on that, as well as my staff, my staff was planning on that also. So, we were all pretty disappointed to find out we would have to wait another couple weeks at least.” Lopez went on to say, “Going forward, I want people to know that all businesses are essential. We need trade as much as grocery store workers, as much as we do lawyers, as much as we do Dr.’s.” Beginning May 1st, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be opened at 25% capacity. Museums and Libraries will also be opening back up, with the same guidelines.