Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over NYC to honor front-line workers

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2020 at 3:20 pm

Emilie Richardson/ABC News(NEW YORK) -- BY: ABC News



The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, aka the Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, commonly known as the Blue Angels, honored COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia on Tuesday.



“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”



“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.



He added, “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”



Residents in these areas were able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes.



The flight teams said in a statement that it was the first of several planned missions over the coming weeks.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back