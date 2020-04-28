Today is Tuesday April 28, 2020
Breaking News: Stocks down, but Dow still above 24,000: NEW YORK – It was a down day on Wall Street — but least for now, the stock market appears to be past the volatility it experienced during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. At the close on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial average was down 32 points but remained above the 24,000 mark. The Nasdaq Composite finished the day with a decrease of 122, while the S&P 500 fell 15 points. The market still remains well below pre-coronavirus levels.

