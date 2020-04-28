TYLER — Research conducted, published and patented at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler has earned global attention from researchers. The exploration has shown a potential way to treat COVID-19. Research was developed for treatment of other types of lung injury, including influenza, and the research provides a strong foundation for a possible treatment to protect against pulmonary injury caused by the novel coronavirus.

Anna K. Kurdowska, PhD, MS., at UT Health Science Center at Tyler led the research that focuses on the patho genesis of acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ALI/ARDS), which can be triggered by COVID-19. ALI/ARDS is a serious condition characterized by severe impairment of lung function causing breathing difficulty, as well as fluid accumulation in the lungs due to loss of lung tissue integrity. With no effective treatments currently available, severe ALI/ARDS cases have mortality rates of up to 75% in COVID-19 ALI/ARDS. However, Dr. Kurdowska’s research could potentially lead to an answer in the fight against COVID-19.