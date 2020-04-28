LONGVIEW — Organizers site health and safety as the reason for cancelling the Downtown Longview Wine Swirl. Overseer’s say that there is still so much uncertainty as to what “safe” will look like in terms of large gatherings over the next few months, as well as the unknowns that they made the difficult decision to cancel the June 6 event. If you have already purchased a ticket to the event or a vendor space, you will be receiving a refund for your purchase. Ticket refunds will be issued through Eventbrite and vendor refunds will be issued through Square.