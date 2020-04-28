AUSTIN (AP) – The Austin City Hall has been vandalized with red paint and anti-capitalism graffiti messages as the state prepares to slowly reopen of one of the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Local news outlets on Tuesday found red paint splattered across the front entrance of the building and two messages spray-painted on the wall and a seating area. The defacement occurred after Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls can allow some in-person customers starting May 1. One message read: “MAY 1 INTERNATIONAL WORKERS DAY” with a hammer and sickle.