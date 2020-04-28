Based upon the analysis of the vote, ABC News can project Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary.
The mail-in voting period for Ohioans ended Tuesday and limited in-person polling places were available for voters until 8 p.m.
State Significance
Ohio, a key 2020 battleground and under Republican leadership, was the first state to cancel its in-person primary and move to conducting its election almost entirely by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 2 million people have cast their ballot as of Tuesday morning.
In 2016, Clinton won the primary by 14 points over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. On the Republican side. former Ohio Gov. John Kasich won the primary.
Based upon the analysis of the vote, ABC News can project Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary.
The mail-in voting period for Ohioans ended Tuesday and limited in-person polling places were available for voters until 8 p.m.
State Significance
Ohio, a key 2020 battleground and under Republican leadership, was the first state to cancel its in-person primary and move to conducting its election almost entirely by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 2 million people have cast their ballot as of Tuesday morning.
In 2016, Clinton won the primary by 14 points over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. On the Republican side. former Ohio Gov. John Kasich won the primary.