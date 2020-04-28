Ohio Primary Results

April 28, 2020

Based upon the analysis of the vote, ABC News can project Joe Biden will win the Ohio Democratic primary.



The mail-in voting period for Ohioans ended Tuesday and limited in-person polling places were available for voters until 8 p.m.



State Significance



Ohio, a key 2020 battleground and under Republican leadership, was the first state to cancel its in-person primary and move to conducting its election almost entirely by mail in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 2 million people have cast their ballot as of Tuesday morning.



In 2016, Clinton won the primary by 14 points over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT. On the Republican side. former Ohio Gov. John Kasich won the primary.



