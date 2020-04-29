MattelBy SHANNON MCLELLAN, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Mattel is honoring essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight with a special edition #ThankYouHeroes collection from Fisher-Price.

The collection will include 16 different figures that will be a selection of doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers. Mattel will also offer a special five-character Little People set that includes a grocery store worker figure.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare workers and every day heroes,” Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price and global head of Infant and Preschool at Mattel, said. “Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have a conversation about how they’re feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

The net proceeds from the collection will go toward an initiative created by the company called #FirstRespondersFirst, which supports health care workers on the front lines.

“It’s wonderful to see this new Fisher-Price collection not only bringing joy to children, but giving parents and caregivers a new way to honor health care first responders and everyday heroes and their families,” Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, one of the organizations behind the #FirstRespondersFirst intiative, said.

#ThankYouHeroes will be available for pre-order from now until May 31. The figures will cost $20 each, with $15 of the sale being donated toward the #FirstRespondersFirst initiative.

