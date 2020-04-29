TYLER — Jucys Hamburgers announced Wednesday morning that despite Gov. Abbott’s order that would allow in-house service for restaurants to resume on Friday, they have decided against it. According to a post on Juicy’s Facebook page, “After much consideration, we have decided to NOT REOPEN for indoor or outdoor dining on Friday, May 1. We will continue to offer curbside to go orders as well as drive thru service. We sincerely appreciate your support over the last month, and we hope to continue seeing your faces curbside and in the drive thru. Rest assured, we will announce on our social media pages as soon as we decide our reopening dates.” On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced his decision to allow his statewide stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. His first phase of re-opening the economy included allowing restaurants to open their doors, but only to 25% capacity.