Today is Wednesday April 29, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TISD announces graduation dates for Class of 2020

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2020 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler ISD announced plans to honor the more than 1,100 graduating seniors in the class of 2020. Graduation ceremonies will look different from past years. All candidates for graduation and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, safety and security protocols and other health measures at each graduation ceremony.

Additionally, there will be a restricted number of guests allowed. In the event that things change during the reopen of Texas during Phase 1, the district has a Plan B already in place with dates that will move graduation ceremonies to June. To see all projected graduation schedules click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/Graduation.

TISD announces graduation dates for Class of 2020

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2020 at 2:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler ISD announced plans to honor the more than 1,100 graduating seniors in the class of 2020. Graduation ceremonies will look different from past years. All candidates for graduation and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, safety and security protocols and other health measures at each graduation ceremony.

Additionally, there will be a restricted number of guests allowed. In the event that things change during the reopen of Texas during Phase 1, the district has a Plan B already in place with dates that will move graduation ceremonies to June. To see all projected graduation schedules click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/Graduation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement