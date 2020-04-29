TYLER — Tyler ISD announced plans to honor the more than 1,100 graduating seniors in the class of 2020. Graduation ceremonies will look different from past years. All candidates for graduation and guests will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, safety and security protocols and other health measures at each graduation ceremony.

Additionally, there will be a restricted number of guests allowed. In the event that things change during the reopen of Texas during Phase 1, the district has a Plan B already in place with dates that will move graduation ceremonies to June. To see all projected graduation schedules click the link. https://www.tylerisd.org/Graduation.