AUSTIN (AP) – Records reviewed by The Associated Press show that an exclusive group of Texans stood to benefit when the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton, urged a small Colorado county to reverse a public health order during the coronavirus outbreak. Paxton this month told Gunnison County that banning Texans from their property in Colorado during the outbreak was unconstitutional. Records shows that among those who stood to benefit was a college classmate of Paxton’s whose donation helped him launch his run for attorney general. A Paxton spokesman says it’s normal for the attorney general to speak with Texas residents about Texas issues.