ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — Production may be halted on the new season of The Bachelorette, but Bachelor Nation will still get their fix this summer.

A retrospective series about seasons past, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever!, is set to debut on ABC Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET with Chris Harrison to host.

Each week, Harrison will spotlight one of his favorite seasons, throwing it back some of the most dramatic rose ceremonies, proposals, meltdowns, breakups and more. The episodes will also include virtual check-ins some Bachelor fan favorites.

In an interview with ABC Audio earlier this month, Harrison hinted that producers were looking into creative ways to continue the franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re actually looking at creative ideas, what can we as Bachelor producers create to get something on immediately, whether it’s looking back on old shows, creating something new, I don’t know,” he said. “But we’re wracking our brain as to what we can create immediately and then how can we get [new Bachelorette] Clare [Crawley], the guys, producers, everybody back together.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.