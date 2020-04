KILGORE — Due to the coronavirus, dance students at Kilgore College will hold a virtual spring dance concert this Friday. Leaders say a broad range of dance skills will be on display at the show, which begins at 7 p.m. The display entitled, “Axiom,” will be viewable through links posted on the KC Dance Club’s Instagram and Facebook pages, or by visiting this link: https://youtu.be/yTIbTNDhehE.