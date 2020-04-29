KILGORE — The East TX Council of Governments in Kilgore is working with the company Vehicle Reman to help protect their GoBus drivers and riders during the coronavirus. The steps that are being taken include taking materials off the shelf to build a barrier between drivers and passengers. Vehicle Reman has already had a working relationship with ETGO, remanufacturing four GoBuses since their opening in 2016. The goal is to double the life of each GoBus, at a cost of less than half of buying a new one.