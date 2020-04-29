MARSHALL — Marshall Mayor Terri Brown issued a New Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease Wednesday. The proclamation will remain in effect until the Marshall City Commission terminates its consent to the continuation or until this declaration is terminated by the Mayor, whichever occurs first.

The City Manager Mark Rohr said, “the New Declaration largely mirrors Governor Abbott’s GA-18 to become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Mayor Brown’s Declaration retains the provisions for the City of Marshall food establishments to require face coverings for all employees and for one employee to handle the purchase while another employee handles the food. We anticipate further orders to be built on this one.”