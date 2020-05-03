AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas hit a third straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Saturday as the state charged into its first weekend of re-opening the economy. Residents are allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers. The 1,293 new cases is the second-highest single day mark and is the first time the state has recorded more than 1,000 three days in a row. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said the number of daily confirmed cases is expected to increase as the state ramps up testing to nearly 30,000 tests per day